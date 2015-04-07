April 7 Sixt SE :

* Sixt and Swisscom launch fleet management specialist Managed Mobility AG

* Joint venture in Switzerland to provide comprehensive services in fleet management and fleet optimisation

* New company is a joint venture of Sixt Leasing and Swisscom Managed Mobility, each of which holds 50 pct in venture

* Joint venture will offer its services also to customers of Sixt Leasing and Swisscom Group