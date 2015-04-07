April 7 Storm Real Estate ASA :

* Aconcagua Management Ltd, owned by board member Morten E. Astrup, bought 300,000 shares in Storm Real Estate ASA at 11.95 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share

* Storm Nordic Fund has sold 300,000 shares at 11.95 crowns per share

* Storm Nordic Fund is managed by Storm Capital Management Ltd, who also manages Storm Real Estate ASA ($1 = 8.0276 Norwegian crowns)