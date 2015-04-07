UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
April 7 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :
* Has signed a lease with Försäkringskassan for 12,300 square meters (m2) in so called "Ubåtshallen" (Kranen 8) at Dockan
* Occupancy will be in May 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1N29vcZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.