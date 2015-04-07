UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* Brothers Holding Ltd. (Carl and Martin Bek-Nielsen) have bought 10,000 shares of market value 10,621,200 Danish crowns ($1.54 million)
* Carl and Martin Bek-Nielsen are chairman and deputy chairman in UIE Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8813 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.