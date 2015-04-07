BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
April 7 Alcatel-Lucent :
* Accenture and Alcatel-Lucent announce four-year agreement with Telefonica to deploy Alcatel-Lucent's motive customer experience management software
* Software to be deployed for Telefonica residential customers in European and Latin American countries Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1GHdOoL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)