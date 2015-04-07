Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 7 Talex SA :
* Gets orders for delivery of IT services from Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA for total value of 4.9 million zlotys ($1.3 million) net, from Dec. 22, 2014 to April 7, 2015
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order