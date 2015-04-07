April 7 Baltika AS :

* Says Harju County court rejected OU Tenlion claim against AS Baltika for compensation of unlawfully caused damages in amount of 52,092.79 euros ($56,515)

* Says court ordered OU Tenlion to pay litigation cost in amount of 6,878 euros in favour of AS Baltika Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)