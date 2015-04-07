UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :
* Hellerup Finans A/S has acquired 33,523 shares, corresponding to 5.71 pct of share capital in Viborg Håndbold Klub
* Following transaction, Hellerup Finans holds 7.41-percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.