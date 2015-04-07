April 7 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :

* Hellerup Finans A/S has acquired 33,523 shares, corresponding to 5.71 pct of share capital in Viborg Håndbold Klub

* Following transaction, Hellerup Finans holds 7.41-percent stake in the company