April 7 Vousse Corp SA :

* To reduce between 10 percent and 15 percent job posts as part of restructuring in Hedonai Estetica Integral SL

* Signs agreement for reduction of 39 jobs in Hedonai, compensation for those affected amounts to 0.42 million euros ($0.46 million) versus estimated 0.39 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014

* Sees to save around 0.9 million euros in next 12 months

