UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
April 7 OTI Greentech AG :
* Reverse merger completed successfully
* Reverse merger of OTI Greentech Group AG, Zug, Switzerland into OTI Greentech AG, Bremen completed
* 21.6 million shares of OTI Greentech Group AG, Zug, were tendered by way of contribution in kind
* Cleantech company with estimated 25 million euros ($27.12 million) in sales now listed on Duesseldorf Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9219 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.