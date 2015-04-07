April 7 OTI Greentech AG :

* Reverse merger completed successfully

* Reverse merger of OTI Greentech Group AG, Zug, Switzerland into OTI Greentech AG, Bremen completed

* 21.6 million shares of OTI Greentech Group AG, Zug, were tendered by way of contribution in kind

* Cleantech company with estimated 25 million euros ($27.12 million) in sales now listed on Duesseldorf Stock Exchange