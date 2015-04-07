BRIEF-Photon Control appoints Scott Edmonds as CEO and president
* Photon Control announces appointments to its board of directors and management team and cancellation of requisitioned shareholder meeting
April 7 Roche Holding AG
* Roche announced preliminary results of a tender offer for up to 15.6 million shares of common stock of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) at $50.00 per share in cash
* The Swiss drugmaker said a total of 17.48 million shares of FMI's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer
* This represents approximately 62.8 percent of outstanding FMI shares, when added to those already owned by Roche, the Basel-based firm said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Ceo Donald Brandt's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $9.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing