* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne
April 8 Tigenix NV :
* USPTO issues key US patent to Tigenix for the use of adipose-derived stromal cells in the treatment of fistulas
* Expects to complete process of manufacturing technology transfer to its US-based contract manufacturing organisation (CMO), Lonza, in first half of 2016
* Phase III trial in US, if successful, together with positive data from European Phase III trial, would enable company to file a biologics license application (BLA) with FDA
* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne