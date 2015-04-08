BRIEF-Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101
* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne
April 8 Eltel AB :
* Says Eltel and Hafslund sign Norwegian smart metering rollout contract
* Says volume amounts to 630,000 direct measured meters to be installed by 2019, with about 150 Eltel employees involved in the project
* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne