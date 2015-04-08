UPDATE 3-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds details of Emaar Malls offer)
April 8 Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Issue (subject to certain conditions) of new ORNANE convertible bonds due Jan. 1, 2022
* New ORNANES for a nominal amount of approximately 500 million euros ($542 million)
* New ORNANES will not bear interest
* New ORNANES will be redeemed at 100 pct of par value on Jan. 1, 2022
* New ORNANES are offered today through a private placement, and will be followed by a public offer in France from April 9 to April 13
* Concurrently to new ORNANES placement, Unibail-Rodamco launches today repurchase of 2012 ORNANES
* Proposes a potential euro-denominated 10-year green bond due March 2025, and a euro-denominated 15-year bond due April 2030
* Cash tender offer targeting nine series of senior notes for a maximum nominal amount of 1.5 billion euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds details of Emaar Malls offer)
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion.