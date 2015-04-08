BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
April 8 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Says completes acquisition from Dema UK Ltd of marketing licenses in the UK for four topical dermatological products (Synalar, Metosyn, Crystacide and Micanol)
* Says under the acquisition Reig Jofre establishes Reig Jofre UK
* Says acquisition of licenses for 5 million euros ($5.4 million)
* Says return on investment in the UK is included in the 2015-2019 business plan Source text for Eikon:
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)