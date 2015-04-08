Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 8 Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG :
* Wins du partner award and signs further contract with a value of about 1.6 million euros ($1.73 million)
* Says purchase order, delivery and installation of 30 solar-hybrid solutions planned for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order