BRIEF-Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101
* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne
April 8 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* Signed contract with leading pharmaceutical company
* Contract includes a non-exclusive distribution license for an MRI product for Europe
* Under terms of contract Sanochemia will produce the product
* Contract terms include upfront payment to Sanochemia and minimum order quantity
* Companies have agreed not to disclose precise details of the contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne
* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne