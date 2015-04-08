April 8 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* Signed contract with leading pharmaceutical company

* Contract includes a non-exclusive distribution license for an MRI product for Europe

* Under terms of contract Sanochemia will produce the product

* Contract terms include upfront payment to Sanochemia and minimum order quantity

