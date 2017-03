Kenya's first-ever ETF opens for trading on the bourse

NAIROBI, March 27 Kenya's bourse admitted its first ever exchange traded fund (ETF) on Monday, a cross-listing of the Barclays NewGold ETF, which was originally listed in South Africa. The Nairobi Securities Exchange has been investing in new infrastructure to include trading of new products like ETFs, to diversify from equities and bonds, and to deepen the market.