April 8 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Wins deal in Guyana together with Telespazio France, French subsidiary of Telespazio, company belonging to Finmeccanica /Thales groups

* Says contract is awarded by Guyana digitalization public entity SPLANG (Société Publique Locale pour l'Aménagement Numérique de la Guyane) and concerns provision of broadband internet and mobile telecommunication services

* Services to be provided through band C capacity on Eutelsat 3B satellite

