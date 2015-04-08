April 8 Euronext:

* FNG Group to issue 300,000 new shares in capital increase resulting from asset contribution

* FNG Group to issue 200,000 new shares in capital increase resulting from private placement

* Reference price for both capital increases is 25 euros ($27)

* FNG Group new shares to be listed on Free Market as of April 10

* FNG Group new number of shares after capital increases: 6,048,151 shares