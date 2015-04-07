April 7 Intertech SA :

* Says is negotiating with Phoenix Facility Services SA to sell 100 percent of KB Impuls Hellas

* Says KB Impuls has a total of 23,160 common shares of 29.35 euros ($32) par value per share

* Says transaction fee will be stated after evaluation of KB Impuls' financials

* Says expects to complete the divestiture by Sep. 30, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1HLjfBG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)