BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 Koumbas Synergy Group :
* Completes the sell of its Kapa Dynamic stake to Kapen for 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million)
* Says the transaction fee has been used for repayment of part of its debt
Source text: bit.ly/1y4jXKh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.