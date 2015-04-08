April 8 Koumbas Synergy Group :

* Completes the sell of its Kapa Dynamic stake to Kapen for 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million)

* Says the transaction fee has been used for repayment of part of its debt

Source text: bit.ly/1y4jXKh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)