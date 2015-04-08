BRIEF-Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials
* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne
April 8 Roche Holding AG
* Roche says the European Commission has approved Avastin in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for women with advanced cervical cancer.
* Roche says Avastin plus chemotherapy has been approved in the United States, Switzerland and six other countries for the treatment of women with persistent, recurrent or metastatic carcinoma of the cervix.
* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne