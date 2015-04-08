BRIEF-Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials
* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne
April 8 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen and Hannover Medical School start joint research in recombinant botulinum neurotoxins for targeted secretion inhibitors
* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne