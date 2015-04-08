April 8 Robert Walters Plc

* Strong start to year with group net fee income up 15 pct in constant currency

* US continues to grow strongly. Middle east increased net fee income in excess of 100 PCT year on year

* Asia Pacific net fee income up 8 pct in constant currency

* Q1 gross profit up 12 percent to 53.9 mln stg

* UK net fee income rose 22 pct

* Confident that profit for year will be ahead of current market expectations