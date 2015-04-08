April 8 Centamin Plc :

* Total gold production for quarter was 108,233 ounces, a 46 percent increase on Q1 2014

* Full year 2015 guidance remains at 420,000 ounces

* Quarterly throughput at process plant was 2,478kt, down 5 percent on Q4 2014, as new SAG mill reline was brought forward, fitted with improved design lifters and grates

* Open pit ore production decreased 38 percent from Q4 to 2,562kt and lower average grades mined in Q1 as expected

* Underground operation delivered 264kt of ore, a 7 percent decrease on Q4 2014 with average grades remaining consistent and in line with underground mining plan