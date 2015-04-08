April 8 Afren Plc

* Response to AMNI's allegations regarding Okoro

* Vigorously disputes that AMNI is entitled to terminate PSTSA for alleged breaches

* Notes reports over purported termination by AMNI of production sharing and technical services agreement between amni

* Offered to meet AMNI to discuss parties' future collaboration under PSTSA and operations continue at Okoro in line with co's expectations.

