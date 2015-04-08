UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 AS Company SA :
* Proposes a 0.04 euros per share cash return to shareholders
* Says cash return to occur by share capital decrease
* Says decision on cash return to be taken on general meeting of May 8, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1FkVr4L
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.