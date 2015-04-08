BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 Zeder Investments Ltd :
* Capespan board of directors has received a firm intention from Zeder to make an offer to acquire all ordinary shares in Capespan not already held by Zeder
* Zeder has no intention to list Capespan in short to medium term
* Acquisition of 81 833 465 Capespan shares not already held by Zeder or Capespan's management for a consideration of 69 558 445 Zeder shares
* Capespan shareholders will receive scheme consideration of 85 Zeder shares for every 100 shares disposed of in terms of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.