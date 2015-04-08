April 8 Zeder Investments Ltd :

* Capespan board of directors has received a firm intention from Zeder to make an offer to acquire all ordinary shares in Capespan not already held by Zeder

* Zeder has no intention to list Capespan in short to medium term

* Acquisition of 81 833 465 Capespan shares not already held by Zeder or Capespan's management for a consideration of 69 558 445 Zeder shares

* Capespan shareholders will receive scheme consideration of 85 Zeder shares for every 100 shares disposed of in terms of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)