PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 8 Mylan Inc
* Mylan proposes to acquire perrigo for $205 per share
* Cash-And-Stock proposal delivers significant, immediate value to perrigo shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.