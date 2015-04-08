BRIEF-Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of OMS721 Clinical Trial
* Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of oms721 clinical trial in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome at world congress of nephrology
April 8 Le Noble Age SA :
* FY net income group share 10.1 million euros ($10.93 million) versus 7.5 million euros year ago
* Is confident in the expectation of a revenue over 400 million euros at the end of 2019 (excluding acquisitions)
* Expects FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 345 million euros
* Expects FY 2015 EBITDAR margin of 27.5 percent of revenue in a difficult context Source text: bit.ly/1IK1iUm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of oms721 clinical trial in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome at world congress of nephrology
* ProQR appoints David M. Rodman, MD as chief development strategy officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: