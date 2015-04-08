April 8 Le Noble Age SA :

* FY net income group share 10.1 million euros ($10.93 million) versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* Is confident in the expectation of a revenue over 400 million euros at the end of 2019 (excluding acquisitions)

* Expects FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 345 million euros

* Expects FY 2015 EBITDAR margin of 27.5 percent of revenue in a difficult context Source text: bit.ly/1IK1iUm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)