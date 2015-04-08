Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 8 Digigram SA :
* Reports full year consolidated net loss group share of 155,000 euros ($167,679) versus loss of 517,000 euros a year ago
* Full year consolidated revenue is 6.2 million euros versus 5.9 million euros a year ago\
* Q1 revenue 1.7 million euros, up 4 percent Source text: bit.ly/1N9Iww2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order