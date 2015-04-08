BRIEF-Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of OMS721 Clinical Trial
* Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of oms721 clinical trial in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome at world congress of nephrology
April 8 Spineguard SA :
* Reports Q1 2015 revenue of 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million), up 47 percent
* ProQR appoints David M. Rodman, MD as chief development strategy officer