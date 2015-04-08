BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 GBK Beteiligungen AG :
* To propose dividend in total amount of 0.30 euros per share
* Realized profit of 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million) for year 2014 was achieved
* Taking into account unrealized gain in the amount of 5.0 million euros, profit for year 2014 amounted to over 5.9 million euros
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.