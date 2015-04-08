BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 AK Bars Bank OJSC :
* Decides to issue 9.8 billion additional shares in open subscription at issue price of 1 rouble per share Source text - bit.ly/1N9hoxq
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.