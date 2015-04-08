BRIEF-Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of OMS721 Clinical Trial
* Omeros to present results from dose-ranging stage of oms721 clinical trial in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome at world congress of nephrology
April 8 Medicrea International SA :
* Reports full year net loss of 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million) versus profit of 0.4 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 24.2 million euros versus 22.9 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue is 5.8 million euros, up 7 percent
