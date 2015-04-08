April 8 Klepierre :

* Announces that it successfully issued a 8-year, 750 million euro ($811.28 million) bond maturing April 17, 2023

* The bond was priced at a 65 bps margin above the swap rate which translates into a coupon of 1.0 percent

* Also launched a tender offer for cash on a 500 million euro bond issued by Corio N.V. Maturing in January 2018

* The tender offer period is expected to end on April 16, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1a5Ndow

