Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 9 Netgem SA :
* Q1 2015 revenue 18.9 million euros ($20.4 million) versus 19.3 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 2.3 million euros versus profit of 9.3 million euros a year ago
* Will propose to maintain the annual dividend at 0.15 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/1NcwHWb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order