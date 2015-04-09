UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 9 Apr Energy Plc
* Has ceased operations in Yemen due to escalating conflict in country
* Decision to proactively terminate contract in Yemen has been made with much careful consideration
* Customer in South Pacific has provided notice to terminate 60MW contract in Q3 2015, three months earlier than original termination date
* South Pacific customer will no longer need additional generation capacity due to progress made on permanent generation solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.