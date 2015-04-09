April 9 Apr Energy Plc

* Has ceased operations in Yemen due to escalating conflict in country

* Decision to proactively terminate contract in Yemen has been made with much careful consideration

* Customer in South Pacific has provided notice to terminate 60MW contract in Q3 2015, three months earlier than original termination date

* South Pacific customer will no longer need additional generation capacity due to progress made on permanent generation solution