April 9 DTEK Finance BV :

* Says in relation to exchange offer for $500 million bonds it received consents to proposed amendments from holders of 88.59 pct of outstanding principal amount of existing notes

* Says offeror has exercised its right to extend early exchange deadline to April 13 and expiration deadline to April 22 Source text for Eikon:

