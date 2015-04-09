BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
April 9 NattoPharma ASA :
* Has on April 8 decided to increase share capital by up to 10,714,286 Norwegian crowns ($1.33 million) via issue of up to 3,571,429 new shares prior to listing on NASDAQ First North
* Share capital increase will be carried out via two offerings - rights issue of 20-25 million Norwegian crowns and offering directed to general public in Sweden of 20-25 million Norwegian crowns
* Subscription price is set at 14 crowns in both offerings
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0697 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.