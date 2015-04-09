UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 9 Uk Mail Group Plc
* Giving total reported revenue growth for financial year (excluding pallets) of some 1 pct
* Overall performance for Q4 and full year is expected to be around lower end of current range of expectations
* Volume experienced during final quarter has taken our parcel volumes temporarily above our current effective operational capacity
* Reported group revenues for quarter (excluding pallets) are expected to show an increase of some 5 pct
* Parcels business volumes for quarter increasing by around 12 pct
* Resulting in above normal operating costs being incurred in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.