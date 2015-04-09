April 9 Uk Mail Group Plc

* Giving total reported revenue growth for financial year (excluding pallets) of some 1 pct

* Overall performance for Q4 and full year is expected to be around lower end of current range of expectations

* Volume experienced during final quarter has taken our parcel volumes temporarily above our current effective operational capacity

* Reported group revenues for quarter (excluding pallets) are expected to show an increase of some 5 pct

* Parcels business volumes for quarter increasing by around 12 pct

* Resulting in above normal operating costs being incurred in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: