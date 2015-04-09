April 9 Victrex Plc

* H1 group revenue of £130.3m was 9% ahead of prior year (H1 2014: £119.9m)

* Group sales volume of 2,028 tonnes 28% ahead of prior year (H1 2014: 1,584 tonnes)

* Adverse currency impact seen by group during first half will also continue into second half

* Continue to expect that we will fully overcome currency impact for full year