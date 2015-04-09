April 9 Interparfums SA :

* Coach and Interparfums sign global license agreement for Coach Fragrance

* Under the agreement, Interparfums will create, produce and distribute new perfumes and fragrance-related products, including new men's and women's scents

* License agreement to last for 11 years

* Distribution of Coach by Interparfums is expected to begin in the fall of 2016

