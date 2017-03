April 9 Alma Media Oyj :

* Is negotiating sale of Koti-Lappi, a town paper published in Kemijärvi, to SLP Kustannus Oy

* Parties aim to close deal by May 1, 2015

* Four employees will continue under new management as so-called old employees

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)