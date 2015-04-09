April 9 Martinsa Fadesa SA :

* Says the Commercial Court number 1 in la Coruna opens liquidation phase of the company

* Also opens liquidation in Town Planning Consultores SL, Fercler SL, Jafemafe SLU, Inomar SL, Inmobiliaria Marplus SL

* Declares dissolution of all these companies

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)