BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
April 9 Martinsa Fadesa SA :
* Says the Commercial Court number 1 in la Coruna opens liquidation phase of the company
* Also opens liquidation in Town Planning Consultores SL, Fercler SL, Jafemafe SLU, Inomar SL, Inmobiliaria Marplus SL
* Declares dissolution of all these companies
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing