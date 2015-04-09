April 9 Apetit Oyj :

* Apetit Plc to buy back Taimen Oy's holding in Apetit Kala Oy

* Says deal will be carried out in form of a change in holdings, without any cash compensation

* Says under agreement, Taimen's 30 per cent holding in Apetit Kala will be terminated and Apetit Kala's 30 per cent holding in Taimen will be reduced to about 23.7 per cent

* Says ownership arrangement is planned for implementation during spring 2015

