April 9 Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos CLH SA :

* Updates strategic plans for 2012-2016 and outlook until 2018 after pipeline acquisition in UK

* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA at 358 million euros ($384.7 million), similar in 2018

* Sees FY 2016 result after tax at 181 million euros versus 157 million euros in FY 2014

* Sees FY 2017 result after tax at 192 million euros, FY 2018 at 195 million euros

* Says between 2012-2016 to invest 500 million euros, of which 300 million euros in Spain, the rest in Oman and UK, between 2017-2018 to invest about 140 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)