April 9 Landi Renzo SpA :

* Deliberates issue of five-year bond loan for a minimum of 25 million euros ($26.83 million)

* Loan to be extendible up to 50 million euros within 12 months from bond issue

* Loan is structured and co-ordinated by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and reserved for qualified investors ($1 = 0.9317 euros)