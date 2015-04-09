BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
April 9 Compagnie Lebon SA :
* FY net income group share up 38 percent
* Proposes dividend of 3.80 euros per share
* FY net income group share 12.0 million euros ($12.8 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 expected to be also in line with target of doubling value (NAV + dividends) in 10 years
* Net Asset Value per share at end of 2014 up by 5.7 percent to 214.1 euros
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9379 euros)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.