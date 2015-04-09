April 9 Compagnie Lebon SA :

* FY net income group share up 38 percent

* Proposes dividend of 3.80 euros per share

* FY net income group share 12.0 million euros ($12.8 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 expected to be also in line with target of doubling value (NAV + dividends) in 10 years

* Net Asset Value per share at end of 2014 up by 5.7 percent to 214.1 euros

